Mattoon High School Academic Challenge team to compete in state finals

MATTOON — The Mattoon High School Academic Challenge team is set to compete in the state finals starting Monday at the conclusion of a COVID-19 modified season.
The Academic Challenge in Engineering and Science (ACES) finals will be held online through April 13. ACES is a statewide contest in which high school teams compete in seven subject areas related to science and engineering. This year’s competition has been conducted entirely online due to COVID-19 restrictions.
"This is the first year in my five years of coaching the team at Mattoon that we have qualified for the state finals, and it’s a testament to how our students and teachers have persevered and continued to make progress despite the challenges this year," said coach Brendan Aydt, who is a science teacher at Mattoon High School.
Mattoon's team competes in ACES Division 1500, which includes schools with enrollments of 701-1,500 students. The team qualified for the state finals with a fourth place finish and a team score of 305 in the sectional competition that Eastern Illinois University hosted March 1-6.
Individual award winners were Josh Ramage, who placed second in computer science; and Rick Wright, who finished second in engineering graphics. Other team members were Alexis Davison, Cooper Bergstrom, Gracie Croy, Gavin Gonzalez, James Shamdin, Tyson Gass, Jason Jiang, Meade Johnson, Ben Hinton, Drew Coffey, Josiah Donaldson, Mollie Auer, and Tinley Risinger.
Aydt said he wants to thank Doug Brandt, who is a physics professor and pre-engineering program coordinator at Eastern, and everyone else at the university for their hard work conducting this competition online and giving students a chance to showcase their abilities.
With all of the ACES 2021 competitions being online, coaches have been asked to choose a 90 minute window during which all of their students will complete the two 40 minute exams. The 90 minute window can be during school hours or outside of school hours. The 90 minute window must fall within the range of dates specified for the regional, sectional and state level competitions.
Earlier this season, Mattoon's team won first place in the regional competition that Lake Land College hosted Feb. 1-6. Mattoon has won first place in the regional meet during all five years that Aydt has been coach.
Aydt said Mattoon has participated in the Academic Challenge for at least 15-20 years, but he is not certain when it last qualified for the state finals. The coach said he is very proud of the team’s performance this year, especially given the challenges of remote learning and online competition.
"We haven’t had the opportunity to get the students together for review sessions like we normally would, so the students have been limited to accessing the practice tests and materials online and working on them independently," Aydt said. "It’s really nice to see the students’ work pay off."
PHOTOS: Mattoon football hosting Effingham
Mattoon fell to 1-2 on Friday with a 28-0 loss to Effingham. Here are photos from the game.