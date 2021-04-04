Mattoon High School Academic Challenge team to compete in state finals

Individual award winners were Josh Ramage, who placed second in computer science; and Rick Wright, who finished second in engineering graphics. Other team members were Alexis Davison, Cooper Bergstrom, Gracie Croy, Gavin Gonzalez, James Shamdin, Tyson Gass, Jason Jiang, Meade Johnson, Ben Hinton, Drew Coffey, Josiah Donaldson, Mollie Auer, and Tinley Risinger.

Aydt said he wants to thank Doug Brandt, who is a physics professor and pre-engineering program coordinator at Eastern, and everyone else at the university for their hard work conducting this competition online and giving students a chance to showcase their abilities.

With all of the ACES 2021 competitions being online, coaches have been asked to choose a 90 minute window during which all of their students will complete the two 40 minute exams. The 90 minute window can be during school hours or outside of school hours. The 90 minute window must fall within the range of dates specified for the regional, sectional and state level competitions.