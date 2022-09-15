Mattoon High School ag program gets new woodshop, greenhouse

MATTOON — Recent upgrades to the sports facilities at Mattoon High School also have yielded new facilities for the school's agriculture education program.

The former woodshop facility next to Gaines Field has become part of a new sports center housing lockers and weight lifting equipment while a new woodshop has been created using the former weight room within the main high school building. In addition, the former greenhouse next to Gaines Field has been removed and a new greenhouse has been built within the school's courtyard.

Agriculture teacher Heather Spain said their new facilities are now more centrally located for those enrolled in ag education classes and more visible to the rest of the student body. She said the new greenhouse is especially visible to other classrooms that have windows looking out on the courtyard.

"People are asking about (the ag education) program more," Spain said, adding that this will help with increasing enrollment in ag classes.

The program's faculty also includes agriculture teacher Rachel Probst, agriculture and foods teacher Tonya Eich, and metalworking teacher Karl Rabe. Eich, Probst and Spain also served as advisors for the FFA chapter at the school.

Spain said the program's new facilities offer opportunities for expanded cooperation between the faculty's different classes, as well. She noted that the new woodshop, which will go into operation in a couple of weeks, is directly connected to the adjacent welding room.

The agriculture teacher also said ag science and foods students will be able to grow produce in the greenhouse and eventually in planned raised beds in the courtyard, while they and animal science students will be able to raise chickens starting this fall in a courtyard coop.

"We really try to connect as many classes as we can together," Spain said.

Currently, several tables in the greenhouse are filled with donated fern plants. Spain said students will use these ferns to learn about dividing and propagating plants. She said the students will return ferns to the donors in the spring and then sell their extra ferns.

Senior Jack Burton, who is a student in an ag mechanics class this fall, had spent time in the old green house and woodshop by Gaines Field in past years. Burton said he appreciates that the new facilities are closer to students so they do not have to walk across campus to use them.

Burton said he looks forward to utilizing the new wood shop for his school projects. The senior, who is an JROTC cadet, is currently constructing a bow rock for their archery program.

"I just like being able to explore my career opportunities and make things that are useful," Burton said. He added that he is from a farm family and is interested in working in the agriculture industry after graduation.

Some of the agriculture education program's other upcoming activities will include having a float in the Mattoon High School homecoming parade on Wednesday; making improvements to the couryard on Friday, Sept. 23 during the school's Green and Gold Day of Service; and hosting a Fall Festival petting zoo on Oct. 14 for students ages preschool-second grade.

In addition, Spain said ag education students will continue this year to help second-graders learn about soil and water through the Fit-2-Serve community group's Farm-2-School program.