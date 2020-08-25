Mattoon High School Alumni Scholarship awards $14,000 to MHS seniors

Landon Kasey received a $500 MHS Alumni Scholarship. He plans to attend Lake Land College to study pre-engineering.

Caden Price received $1,000 from the Family of Helen K. Janssen to attend Lake Land College to pursue a physical therapy assistant degree.

Jacob Ramage was awarded a $1,500 Carl Etchason Education Scholarship. He plans to attend University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and study music composition and theory.

Tobais Sanders received $1,000, sponsored by First Mid Bank and Trust. He will attend North Central University and major in global studies.

Grace Stamps received a $1,000 MHS Alumni Scholarship to attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Mason Wright was awarded a $500 Lloyd Ring Memorial Scholarship. He plans to attend Lake Land College and pursue a degree in criminal justice.

The Mattoon High School Alumni Scholarship, a fund of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, provides financial assistance for Mattoon High School seniors pursuing higher education. Donations from individuals, alumni, classes and the community contribute to an endowed fund which continues to grow and provide scholarships into perpetuity.