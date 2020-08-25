Mattoon High School Alumni Scholarship awards $14,000 to MHS seniors

EFFINGHAM — Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation is pleased to announce that 14 Mattoon High school seniors have been named recipients of the 2020 MHS Alumni Scholarship. A total of $14,000 has been awarded to the following students:
Sadie Armstrong received a $1,000 Florence Parker Scholarship. She plans to attend Brigham Young University to study piano performance.
Emmy Barr received a $1,500 Carl Etachson Education Scholarship. She will attend Eastern Illinois University to study elementary education.
Kennedy Bateman received a $1,000 scholarship, sponsored by First Mid Bank and Trust. She plans to attend Manchester University to study pre-pharmacy.
Meah Butler was awarded a $1,000 Florence Parker Scholarship. Meah plans to attend Lake Land College to student elementary education.
Sydney Camfield was awarded a $1,000 MHS Alumni Scholarship to attend Indiana State University. She plans to study social work.
Quincy Collings received a $1,000 scholarship, sponsored by First Mid Bank and Trust. She plans to study nursing at Millikin University.
Grace Earp was awarded a $1,000 MHS Alumni Scholarship. Grace plans to attend Vincennes University to pursue a nursing degree.
Keegan Harminson was named the Angela McQueen Citizenship Award recipient. He was awarded $1,000. Keegan plans to attend Manchester University to study student education/athletic training.
Landon Kasey received a $500 MHS Alumni Scholarship. He plans to attend Lake Land College to study pre-engineering.
Caden Price received $1,000 from the Family of Helen K. Janssen to attend Lake Land College to pursue a physical therapy assistant degree.
Jacob Ramage was awarded a $1,500 Carl Etchason Education Scholarship. He plans to attend University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and study music composition and theory.
Tobais Sanders received $1,000, sponsored by First Mid Bank and Trust. He will attend North Central University and major in global studies.
Grace Stamps received a $1,000 MHS Alumni Scholarship to attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
Mason Wright was awarded a $500 Lloyd Ring Memorial Scholarship. He plans to attend Lake Land College and pursue a degree in criminal justice.
The Mattoon High School Alumni Scholarship, a fund of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, provides financial assistance for Mattoon High School seniors pursuing higher education. Donations from individuals, alumni, classes and the community contribute to an endowed fund which continues to grow and provide scholarships into perpetuity.
Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation manages more than 160 affiliated funds for the immediate and long-term benefit of communities in southeastern Illinois. For more information, contact Amanda Lessley, president/CEO of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, at 217-342-4988 or amanda@enrichingourcommunity.org.
