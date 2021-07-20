Mattoon High School Alumni Scholarship awards $15,000 to MHS seniors

EFFINGHAM — Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation is pleased to announce that 15 Mattoon High School seniors have been named recipients of the 2021 MHS Alumni Scholarship. A total of $15,000 has been awarded to the following students:

Sydney Allee received a $1,500 Carl Etachson Education Scholarship. She plans to attend Illinois State University to study middle school education.

Canyn Borntrager received a $500 MHS Alumni Scholarship. She will attend Indiana State University.

Andrew Coffey received a $1,000 Florence Parker Scholarship. He plans to attend Eastern Illinois University to study visual or performing arts.

Ellie Gass was awarded a $1,000 MHS Alumni Scholarship. Ellie plans to attend Lake Land College to study business.

Gavin Gonzalez was awarded a $1,000 MHS Alumni Scholarship to attend Illinois Wesleyan University. He plans to study a health profession.

Xylia Greeson received a $1,000 MHS Alumni Scholarship. She plans to study agriculture at Lake Land College.

Callan Haldorsen was awarded a $1,000 MHS Alumni Scholarship. Callan plans to attend Eastern Illinois University.

Macy Overton was awarded a $1,500 Carl Etachson Education Scholarship. Macy plans to attend University of Missouri to study mathematics education.

Joshua Ramage received a $1,000 MHS Alumni Scholarship. He plans to attend Lake Land Community College to study pre-engineering.

Tinley Risinger was awarded a $1,000 Florence Parker Scholarship to attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to study biology.

Hannah Schrock received a $500 MHS Alumni Scholarship. She plans to attend University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign to begin health profession studies.

Madeline Sharp received $1,000 scholarship sponsored by First Mid Bank and Trust. She will attend Eastern Illinois University and pursue health profession studies.

Gabrielle Smith received a $1,000 Helen Janssen Memorial Scholarship to attend Lake Land College pursing health profession studies.

Maggie Uphoff was awarded a $1,000 scholarship sponsored by First Mid Bank and Trust. She plans to attend University of Illinois to study agriculture science.

Richard Wright received a $1,000 scholarship sponsored by First Mid Bank and Trust to attend Southern Illinois University to study computer science.

The Mattoon High School Alumni Scholarship, a fund of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, provides financial assistance for Mattoon High School seniors pursuing higher education. Donations from individuals, alumni, classes and the community contribute to an endowed fund which continues to grow and provide scholarships into perpetuity.

Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation manages more than 180 affiliated funds for the immediate and long-term benefit of communities in southeastern Illinois. For more information, contact Amanda Lessley, President/CEO of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, at 217-342-4988 or amanda@enrichingourcommunity.org.

