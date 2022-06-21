Mattoon High School Alumni Scholarship awards $15,500 to MHS seniors

MATTOON — Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation is pleased to announce that 16 Mattoon High School seniors have been named recipients of the 2022 MHS Alumni Scholarship.

A total of $15,500 has been awarded to the following students:

Faith Alvis received a $2,000 Florence Parker Scholarship. She plans to attend Murray State University to study aquatic biology.

Chase Armstrong received a $500 MHS Alumni Scholarship. He will attend Brigham Young University.

Cooper Bergstrom received a $1,500 scholarship sponsored by First Mid Bank and Trust. He plans to attend Saint Louis University to study dentistry.

Brock Davee was awarded a $1,500 scholarship sponsored by First Mid Bank and Trust. Brock plans to attend the College of Charleston, in Charleston, South Carolina, to study agriculture.

Josiah Donaldson was awarded a $750 MHS Alumni Scholarship to attend Kansas State University. He plans to study architectural engineering.

Kendall Harminson received a $500 MHS Alumni Scholarship. She plans to study nursing at Eastern Illinois University.

Chole Jobe was awarded a $1,500 Florence Parker Scholarship. Chloe plans to attend Lake Land College to study nursing.

Anna Jurka was awarded a $1,000 MHS Alumni Scholarship. Anna plans to attend Illinois State University to study nursing.

Grace Lange received a $500 MHS Alumni Scholarship. She plans to attend Concordia University Wisconsin for Biblical studies.

Logan MacDonald was awarded a $500 MHS Alumni Scholarship to attend Lake Land College to study agriculture.

Ethan Pope received a $500 MHS Alumni Scholarship. He plans to attend Lake Land College to pursue a business degree.

Morgan Prahl received $500 MHS Alumni Scholarship to pursue a nursing degree at Lake Land College.

Kaiden Rice received a $1,000 Helen Janssen Memorial Scholarship to attend Lake Land College studying physical therapy.

Averie Smith was awarded a $500 Carl Eatchson Education Scholarship. She plans to attend John A Logan College pursuing secondary education.

Isabella Smith received a $2,000 Carl Eatchson Education Scholarship to attend Millikin University to study secondary education.

Zachary Wetzel received a $500 Scholarship sponsored by First Mid Bank and Trust to attend Lake Land College pursuing civil engineering/architecture.

The Mattoon High School Alumni Scholarship, a fund of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, provides financial assistance for Mattoon High School seniors pursuing higher education.

