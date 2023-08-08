MATTOON — Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation is pleased to announce the Mattoon High School seniors that have been named recipients of the 2023 MHS Alumni Scholarship.

A total of $17,500 has been awarded to the following students:

Emma Davis has received a $2,000 Carl Eatchson Education Scholarship. She plans to attend Eastern Illinois University to study education.

Blaine Powers has received a $1,000 Helen Janssen Scholarship. He will attend Lake Land College to begin pre-med studies.

Mitchell Gergeni has received a $500 Carl Eatchson Education Scholarship. He plans to attend Lake Land College to pursue a secondary education degree.

Rease Daniels has received a $2,000 First Mid Bank and Trust Scholarship. She plans to attend the University of Tampa to pursue pre-med studies.

Luke Perry has received a $1,500 Florence Parker Scholarship. He will begin pursuing an architecture degree at Ball State University.

Ava Willingham has received a $1,500 First Mid Bank and Trust Scholarship. She will begin pre-med studies at the College of Charleston.

Students receiving a $1,000 Mattoon High School Alumni Scholarship are:

Laney Wright, who will study business and art at Eastern Illinois University..

Ty Eastin, who will study engineering at Kaskaskia College.

Jason Skocy, who will attend the University of Mississippi to study criminal justice with an emphasis on homeland security.

Quentin Wright, who is pursuing vocational studies at Parkland College.

Berit Haldorsen, who is pursuing a business degree at Eastern Illinois University.