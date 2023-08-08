MATTOON — Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation is pleased to announce the Mattoon High School seniors that have been named recipients of the 2023 MHS Alumni Scholarship.
A total of $17,500 has been awarded to the following students:
Emma Davis has received a $2,000 Carl Eatchson Education Scholarship. She plans to attend Eastern Illinois University to study education.
Blaine Powers has received a $1,000 Helen Janssen Scholarship. He will attend Lake Land College to begin pre-med studies.
Mitchell Gergeni has received a $500 Carl Eatchson Education Scholarship. He plans to attend Lake Land College to pursue a secondary education degree.
Rease Daniels has received a $2,000 First Mid Bank and Trust Scholarship. She plans to attend the University of Tampa to pursue pre-med studies.
Luke Perry has received a $1,500 Florence Parker Scholarship. He will begin pursuing an architecture degree at Ball State University.
Ava Willingham has received a $1,500 First Mid Bank and Trust Scholarship. She will begin pre-med studies at the College of Charleston.
Students receiving a $1,000 Mattoon High School Alumni Scholarship are:
- Laney Wright, who will study business and art at Eastern Illinois University..
- Ty Eastin, who will study engineering at Kaskaskia College.
- Jason Skocy, who will attend the University of Mississippi to study criminal justice with an emphasis on homeland security.
- Quentin Wright, who is pursuing vocational studies at Parkland College.
- Berit Haldorsen, who is pursuing a business degree at Eastern Illinois University.