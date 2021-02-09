 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mattoon High School boys basketball games postponed due to COVID-19 exposure
0 comments
breaking top story

Mattoon High School boys basketball games postponed due to COVID-19 exposure

{{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — Upcoming Mattoon High School boys basketball games have been postponed for two weeks due to a recent COVID-19 exposure.

Superintendent Tim Condron said during Tuesday's Mattoon school board meeting that the exposure was from someone associated with the Mahomet-Seymour High School basketball team who has tested positive for COVID-19. Mattoon played Mahomet-Seymour on Friday.

Coles County sees 19 new COVID-19 cases

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Condron said the Illinois Department of Public Health has recommended to the Coles County Health Department that all Mattoon High School junior varsity and varsity boys basketball student athletes and coaches quarantine through Feb. 19. As a result, he said all scheduled Mattoon High School boys basketball games from Tuesday through Feb. 19 have been postponed.

The Mattoon school district reported on Tuesday the game that had been scheduled for that night at Lincoln High School was postponed. The other games on Mattoon's schedule for the next two weeks involve Mount Zion on Friday; Taylorville on Saturday; Teutopolis on Feb. 16; and Charleston on Feb. 19.

Where and how to get a COVID test in Coles County

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Graphic video kicks-off historic impeachment trial

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Charleston schools assistant superintendent on COVID changes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News