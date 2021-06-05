Mattoon High School graduate Anna Morton: 'Remember what you have gone through to get to this point'

Editor's note: The following is Anna Morton's Mattoon High School graduation speech.

Biography: Anna Morton is the student council president, a class officer, and is graduating Summa Cum Laude. She has also been involved in FCA, Team MASSIVE, B. I. O. N. I. C., Key Club, Mattoon Youth Council, National Honors Society, and the Lighthouse Leadership team. She participated in varsity volleyball and soccer during her time at MHS while maintaining a 4.0 GPA. She will be attending Lake Land College in the fall on a volleyball scholarship, and she will be majoring in nursing.

Speech: Four thousand six hundred and eighty hours. This is approximately how many hours you have spent in high school during the past four years. Four thousand six hundred and eighty hours with the people sitting next to you, teachers all around, and memories that are now being looked back upon. Like most of us, I didn’t believe people when they said high school would be over in the blink of an eye but here we are. If you haven’t already, be sure to look back and to the sides at the people around you. All the support from family and friends around the field.

I want to take a moment to thank all of the people who have gotten us to this point. To our teachers, thank you for going above and beyond to teach us valuable lessons we can use for years to come. You helped grow as individuals and made sure we felt loved. To the administrators, secretaries, and counselors, so many things you do go unnoticed, but still you continued to work hard to give us the best high school experience. I am so grateful for the opportunities you gave us and the memories we were able to make from them. To our families, thank you for providing us with a wonderful support system. I think it’s safe to say we needed it and it is very much appreciated. To my fellow classmates, thank you for giving me some of the best memories of my life. I will miss seeing you all walking down the hallways. I know you all will do amazing things, and I cannot wait to see all you accomplish in the years to come.

Class of 2021, I am proud of every single one of you. So many things that have happened over the past four years, yet you are all still here, ready to walk across this stage. Ready to take on the next part of your life. Each one of us has fought our own battles to make it to this very moment and that truly is special.

As each of us go into our separate paths of life whether that be college, the military, or into the workforce… remember what you have gone through to get to this point. A school shooting, death of a class member, and a global pandemic. There is nothing that could have prepared us for this, but the belief we had in each other and the drive to keep going every single day. As life gets tough, remember that you can do it. You had to learn how to adapt. This is a skill that can be used for the rest of our lives.

The definition of adapt is to make something suitable for a new use or purpose, to modify. I think this is a perfect description of what our high school years have looked like. When something went wrong, we didn’t put our head down. When something went wrong, we fell back on each other. When something went wrong, we chose to adapt and rise above the issue. New friendships. Harder classes. Remote learning. These are just a few of the things that we have had to overcome in order to make it to today.

Adaptability doesn’t stop now. No matter what your next step is in life, you will face trials. What you do when put in hard situations is the key. The important thing to remember is you have the power to change your mindset. You can look at a problem, attack it with a smile, and put in your best effort to change the problem into a solution. Today is the first day of the rest of our lives. What you choose to do with it is up to you. How you choose to live it can greatly impact those around. So, choose to be adaptable. Help be the resolution to the problem.

