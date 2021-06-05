Mattoon High School graduate Callan Haldorsen: 'I challenge you to stay mindful'

Editor's note: The following is Callan Haldorsen Mattoon High School graduation speech.

Biography: Callan was the senior class president. She was also involved in student council, National Honors Society, freshmen mentoring, and the Mattoon Youth Council. She was a member of the girls varsity golf, soccer, and basketball teams. She maintained a 4.0 GPA for all four years and received Summa Cum Laude. She plans to attend a local college and major in something legendary.

The Speech: Well, Class of 2021, we made it. How crazy is that? It seems like just yesterday we were zooming around in our wheely’s, playing Webkinz, running from clowns, and making vines and now we’re graduating.

On the first day of freshmen year, we were all told that these next four years would fly by faster than we could imagine. I never believed them, yet here we are. Four short years later. However, through these past four years, though the odds were hardly ever in our favor, I do believe we made the most of our high school experience. We watched as our football team destroyed the Trojans at the clash, we came together as a school to give back to the community through our Green and Gold service days, the girls crushed the 2020 senior class in the powderpuff football game (sorry for any of them that may be in the audience), many got dressed up with their friends and made unforgettable memories at the homecomings and prom, we attended parades together, we had senior picnics and sunrises to make some final memories. Now is where we put the period on our high school experience.

Overall, I think most of us took every opportunity that was given to us, and we lived our lives during high school. We made lifelong memories within the four walls of our school. But today is the first day of the rest of our lives. Here is where we take a step and enter into the real world. The rest of our lives are going to fly by, just like the past 12 years have while we were in school, and it is important to soak up all of the memories and moments in these coming years.

So today I stand before you with a simple challenge going forward. I challenge you to stay mindful. To remember to live in the moment. To make memories.

We have so many responsibilities now and important decisions to make. Such as what career to pursue, who to marry, or where to live, to name a few.

These are all monumental choices that we will face in our lives moving forward. Many of these decisions are going to consume our thoughts every day. But do not get caught up in all of these decisions to the point where you forget to live. Don’t let the stress of these choices hinder you from the exciting moments in life. Yes, it is crucial to set goals for your future, but do not let those distract you from the spontaneous opportunities that life may throw your way. Because life is too short to be constantly worried about the future.

So I challenge you all to live in the now. Do something that scares you every day. Try new things. Chase the sunsets. Go on adventures to places you have never been. Mend old friendships and form new ones. Learn to forgive and forget. Step out of your comfort zone, and don’t be afraid to fail. Do the things you love. Take risks, because while it is important to prosper in the future, it is just as important to live in the present. These years are going to go by in the blink of an eye, so learn to live them to the fullest.

Today is only the beginning. I challenge each of you to live your life with a purpose. Don’t let the fear of failure keep you from trying. Don’t let the fear of the past keep you from taking risks. And don’t let the fear of the future keep you from living in the present.

