Mattoon High School holds new college, career readiness event

MATTOON — Junior Madison Barnes set out to gather information at Mattoon High School's new College & Career Readiness event with a general focus area in mind for her future profession.

"I really want to work with kids somehow," Barnes said while visiting with some of the representatives of more than 30 employers and colleges there. She was accompanied by her mother, Michelle Barnes, who said: "I like this. I think it's helping those who don't really know what they want to do yet see there are more opportunities out there than what they might think."

The event included personnel from Eastern Illinois Area of Special Education, Sarah Bush Lincoln Health System, and other businesses that serve children. Various employer representatives there reported high demand to fill positions in those and other fields, including diesel technicians.

Alex Love, a human resources business partner at Sarah Bush Lincoln, said they always hiring for registered nurses, surgical technicians, diagnostic imaging technicians and other healthcare positions. She said events such as the Readiness Night on Tuesday are great resources for meeting students who may want to work in those positions after graduation.

"We just like to talk to students about the different opportunities in healthcare," Love said.

Sarah Bush Lincoln distributed job shadowing applications at the event for students interested in observing healthcare workers on the job. Eastern Illinois Education for Employment System representatives were also on hand to share information about the Health Occupations program for high school students that it conducts and Sarah Bush Lincoln hosts.

EIASE representatives Debbie Rotramel, who is the associate director of special education, and Marlo Spidle, principal of the Kansas Treatment & Learning Center, said there is high demand for special education teachers and related positions, such as occupational therapists and social workers.

"If students have the passion for it, they should do it. It's worthwhile. We have both been doing our jobs for a long time, and I still love my job everyday," Rotramel said. Spidle also said she loves her work, particularly because they have a positive impact on children.

Junior Ashlyn Smith visited the EIASE representatives and several other booths. Ashlyn, whose father, Todd Smith, grew up in agriculture, said she is considering a variety of careers in agriculture and other fields, including as an electrical line worker. Ashlyn said she loves that line workers are among the first responders after a storm and power outage.

Sophomore Evan Diedrich was among the students visiting the Birkey's Farm Store company booth. Diedrich said he is still considering a variety of career possibilities, including in finance like his mother, Bridget Diedrich, and he attended the event to help narrow down those choices.

Birkey's education and recruitment specialist Travis McClure said the company, which has an administrative office and 17 store locations, employs staff members in accounting, marketing, information technology and other professions that some might not associate with agriculture.

McClure said their highest demand area is for diesel technicians, noting that these positions comprise nearly 180 posts in their workforce of approximately 440 staff members. He said Birkey's hires students from the Case New Holland technician program at Parkland College in Champaign and from diesel tech programs at other schools.

"Throughout the whole diesel tech field, there are tons of opportunities there," McClure said.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

