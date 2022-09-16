Mattoon High School homecoming parade set for Wednesday

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MATTOON — The 2022 Mattoon High School homecoming parade is scheduled to be held early Wednesday evening following the annual Broadway Bolt cross country meet.

Homecoming parade entrants are asked to line up 4:30 p.m. in the staging area at First Presbyterian Church, 10 Charleston Ave., entering via Logan Street. The procession will then head west at 5:45 p.m. on Broadway Avenue past Peterson Park and through part of downtown before ending at North 16th Street, by the Mattoon Area Family YMCA. This year's route is different for the parade, which had started downtown and traveled east in previous years.

Mattoon High School student Ali Blasé is pictured working on a float to promote National Deaf Awareness Month in preparation for the school's 2021 homecoming parade. The 2022 homecoming parade is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

An online form for those interested in signing up floats or other entries for the parade is posted under the homecoming information tab at https://www.mattoon.k12.il.us/o/mhs.

The parade will be preceded by the Broadway Bolt meet hosted by the Mattoon High School cross country program, with the boys' race at 4:45 p.m. and the girls' race 4:50 p.m. The planned route on Broadway Avenue will be closed at 3:30 p.m. in preparation for the foot races and the parade.

Other homecoming activities will include Mattoon High School students' annual Green and Gold Day of Service on Friday, the homecoming football game with the Green Wave versus the Lincoln Railsplitters at 7 p.m. Sept. 30, and the homecoming dance on Oct. 1.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

