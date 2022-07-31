Mattoon High School power outage planned

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MATTOON — A series of power outages are planned this week at Mattoon High School due to construction work.

The Mattoon school district reported that power to the high school, 2521 Walnut Ave., is scheduled to be cut from 7 a.m. to noon Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, but will be left on all day Wednesday.

Some of the ongoing summer projects include construction work on the new building trades classroom, woodshop and greenhouse at the high school, as well as a renovated building with public restrooms, a locker room and weight room next to the recently upgraded Gaines Field football and track facility. 

Busy day for contractors in Mattoon

Contractors were out working on several projects on Thursday in Mattoon, including the first exterior signage on the Mattoon school district's Leaders Innovating for Tomorrow regional high school vocational center downtown Mattoon.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

