Mattoon High School power outage planned

MATTOON — A series of power outages are planned this week at Mattoon High School due to construction work.
The Mattoon school district reported that power to the high school, 2521 Walnut Ave., is scheduled to be cut from 7 a.m. to noon Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, but will be left on all day Wednesday.
Some of the ongoing summer projects include construction work on the new building trades classroom, woodshop and greenhouse at the high school, as well as a renovated building with public restrooms, a locker room and weight room next to the recently upgraded Gaines Field football and track facility.
Spelling (LIFT)
Monitor Sign Service Inc. of Mattoon began installing the Leaders Innovating for Tomorrow signage Thursday afternoon on the exterior of the Mattoon school district's plannedregional high school vocational center downtown. The center is scheduled to open this fall and serve students from Mattoon and the surrounding area.
Two contractors are pictured late Thursday morning working on a billboard high above the 900 block of Charleston Avenue/Illinois Route 16 in Mattoon. The billboard is located on the north side of this roadway, just west of Ninth Street.
A crew with Bartels Construction, Inc. installs a new school crossing Thursday morning on Broadway Avenue next to the First Presbyterian Church campus. Students from nearby St. John's Lutheran School will use the new crossing to walk to additional classroom space in the First Presbyterian building starting this fall.
Contractors were out working on several projects on Thursday in Mattoon, including the first exterior signage on the Mattoon school district's Leaders Innovating for Tomorrow regional high school vocational center downtown Mattoon.
Spelling (LIFT)
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
Working at street light level
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
School crossing
