Mattoon High School power outage planned

MATTOON — A series of power outages are planned this week at Mattoon High School due to construction work.

The Mattoon school district reported that power to the high school, 2521 Walnut Ave., is scheduled to be cut from 7 a.m. to noon Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, but will be left on all day Wednesday.

Some of the ongoing summer projects include construction work on the new building trades classroom, woodshop and greenhouse at the high school, as well as a renovated building with public restrooms, a locker room and weight room next to the recently upgraded Gaines Field football and track facility.