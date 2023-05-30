Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MATTOON — Mattoon Rotary recognized Mattoon High School students Trinity Crowe and Nathan Stamps as May students of the month at its monthly luncheon.

Trinity is the daughter of Aisha Khan-Crowe. She is involved in National Honor Society, B.I.O.N.I.C, Art Club, FFA, ROTC, drama, student council, scholastic bowl, Green Wave Singers, Massive and Spectrum. Trinity has enlisted in the Army Reserves as a behavioral specialist.

Nathan is the son of Ian and Jodie Stamps. He is involved in Massive, and attends classes at the LIFT facility. After graduation Nathan will be working at Evapco as a welder.

Students are nominated by Mattoon High School staff. Selection criteria includes outstanding academic achievement and citizenship.

