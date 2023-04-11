Gabe is the son of Angela and Roger Freeman. He is involved in the marching band, jazz band, national honor society, chess team, scholastic bowl, and the football team. Gabe plans to attend college after high school.

Malea is the daughter of Julie and Mark Niemerg. She has played on the volleyball team, and is a member of the Reading Rangers and national honor society. Malea’s future plans include going to Lake Land College to get a degree in nursing, then transferring to a university to become a perinatal or neonatal nurse.