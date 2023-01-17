Mattoon High School Rotary Students of the Month announced

MATTOON — Mattoon Rotary recognized its January students of the month at its monthly luncheon.

December's honorees are Kyla Abbott and Ty Eastin

Kyla is the daughter of Cathy Abbott. Kyla is involved in jazz band, and track. She was recently selected as a member of All-State for band. Kyla plans to attend Eastern Illinois University, majoring in musical performance focusing on the flute. Upon graduation from EIU, she wishes to make her way into a symphony in the Chicago area. Kyla also plans on kick-starting private flute lessons this summer with hopes of continuing those throughout her career.

Ty is the son of Andrew and Pat Eastin. He has played on the soccer team all four years, as well as tennis. He is also a member of FFA. Ty’s future plans include going to Kaskaskia College to play tennis for two years, and then going to the United Aviate Academy.

Students are nominated by Mattoon High School staff. Selection criteria includes outstanding academic achievement and citizenship.

