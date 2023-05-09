MATTOON — Mattoon Rotary recognized Mattoon High School students Luke Perry and Isabella Sanders as April students of the month at its monthly luncheon.

Luke is the son of Brad and Jackie Perry. Luke is involved in National Honor Society and the student leader for the MHS Team Massive. Luke is also on the varsity baseball team. After graduation Luke plans to attend the University of Illinois to pursue a masters in architecture.

Isabella is the daughter of Greg and Heidi Sanders. Isabella is involved in National Honor Society and the health occupations program. Isabella is also on the varsity girls track team. Her future plans include going to Lake Land College for a BSN transfer in Nursing, then on to pursue her masters in nursing to become a pediatric nurse practitioner.

Students are nominated by Mattoon High School staff. Selection criteria includes outstanding academic achievement and citizenship.

My Town: Clint Walker's memories of Coles County as pulled from the archives Cosmic Blue Comics Mattoon Arcade Icenogle's Cooks Mills Mister Music Sound Source Guitar Throw Vette's FutureGen