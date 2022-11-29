 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Mattoon High School Rotary Students of the Month

  • 0

How to use our e-edition feature on our website. 

MATTOON — Mattoon Rotary recognized its November students of the month at its monthly luncheon.

November honorees were Brock Goonan and Rene Beltran.

MHS Rotary Students, November

Pictured, Mattoon High School Rotary November Students of the Month Brock Goonan and Rene Beltran
Carl Sandburg students honor veterans at EIU library ceremony

Students are nominated by Mattoon High School staff. Selection criteria includes outstanding academic achievement and citizenship.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

China moves to curb and censor rare, nationwide protests

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News