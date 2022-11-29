Mattoon High School Rotary Students of the Month

MATTOON — Mattoon Rotary recognized its November students of the month at its monthly luncheon.
November honorees were Brock Goonan and Rene Beltran.
Students are nominated by Mattoon High School staff. Selection criteria includes outstanding academic achievement and citizenship.
