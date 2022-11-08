 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mattoon High School Rotary Students of the Month

Pictured, October's Rotary Student of the Month winners Trendan Campbell and Madison Barnes.

 Submitted photo

MATTOON — Mattoon Rotary recognized its October students of the month at its monthly luncheon.

October's honorees are Trendan Campbell and Madison Barnes.

Students are nominated by Mattoon High School staff. Selection criteria includes outstanding academic achievement and citizenship.

