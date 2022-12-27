Mattoon High School Rotary Students of the Month

MATTOON — Mattoon Rotary recognized its December students of the month at its monthly luncheon.

December's honorees were Dwight Tell, Jr. and Laney Wright.

Dwight is the son of Dwight and Dana Tell. Dwight is an active member of B.I.O.N.I.C as a transfer and freshman mentor. He plans to attend Lake Land College and transfer to a four-year university to major in business.

Laney is the daughter of Jay and Pam Wright. Laney is a varsity cheerleader and is involved in student council, National Honor Society, Reading Rangers, SkillsUSA, and is on the B.I.O.N.I.C tutor team. She plans to earn a bachelor’s degree in either marketing or public relations.

Students are nominated by Mattoon High School staff. Selection criteria includes outstanding academic achievement and citizenship.

