MATTOON – When the Class of 2020 of Mattoon High School graduated, it was early in the pandemic and everything was shut down.

Unwilling to let the students scatter to college, careers or military service without a celebration, the school organized a senior parade and it was so much fun that they've continued the tradition. The Class of 2023 had its parade on Monday.

“Several years ago, we looked at how can we best celebrate our seniors and give them unique opportunities to really highlight and have fun at the end of the year,” said Principal Richard Stuart. “This is a journey they've taken with parents and educators and how can we include the public and community and anybody that's interested?”

The students and their families gathered in the parking lot at Cross County Mall to decorate their cars, socialize and take pictures – lots of pictures – before driving through town on Broadway. Mattoon radio station WNCI broadcasts students' bios during the parade.

Students also get yard signs of congratulations and cap and gown pickup is even an event, when students' names are called out over a loudspeaker and each receives cheers and applause.

“It's just a capstone to make their educational career at Mattoon memorable and special for them,” Stuart said. “That's what they are to us. They're special. They're our kids.”

Four students' elder brothers drove a truck pulling their younger brothers on a flatbed trailer. The elder brothers were in the Class of 2020, who missed out on a normal graduation due to COVID.

“The 2020 brothers are going to drive the 2023 little brothers, which is kind of cool,” said Jackie Perry, whose son Ben graduated in 2020 and her son Luke is in the Class of 2023. “These boys grew up together and played baseball together, most of them since they were 8 years old, and they've been best friends all these years. This is a tight group of kids.”

Those boys will be going to different colleges and futures, she said, but should find it easier to stay in touch through social media than her generation did.

Luke plans to study for a master's degree in architecture at the University of Illinois, he said.

“It's really surreal to think that we're graduating in a few days,” said Kate Landrus, decorating a Jeep with friends Kaylin Richey and Aurora Gordon. Aurora is going to cosmetology school, while Kate is planning to major in music education at Eastern Illinois University and Kaylin hasn't decided between music performance and fine arts, also at Eastern.

Ty Eastin rode on the family boat, being hauled by his parents, along with his friend Quentin Wright.

“I just wanted to be different,” he said with a chuckle. He plans to be a commercial pilot eventually but is first going to attend Kaskaskia College, followed by flight school.

Several people brought their dogs to ride in the parade but Milla Helton brought her duck, Cashew, who sat contentedly on her lap as she sat in the open sunroof of the family VW bug.

“I definitely think it's a good way for the senior class to get together one last time,” said Jack Burton, who rode with a group of his friends. “I mean, we'll be together a few more times, but this is kind of like a last hurrah, I think.”

