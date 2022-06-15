Mattoon High School sports facility upgrades on track for fall semester

Contractors finish striping the track Wednesday morning at Mattoon High School's Gaines Field football and track complex.
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
Contactors work Wednesday morning on expanding and renovating Mattoon High School's former woodshop for use as a new sports center, which will have lockers and a weight room. The wood shop is moving into renovated space in the 400 wing of the high school.
MATTOON — Contractors were out Wednesday morning striping the track at Mattoon High School's Gaines Field and seeding the new storm water detention ponds on the south edge of campus.
The Mattoon school board heard the previous evening that those tasks are among the final touches for a $4.4 million athletic facilities upgrade project that started in August at the high school.
"After that, the fields are pretty well ready to go," said Facility Director Dustin Stoltzfuss to board members as they viewed photos of the newly upgraded football and track complex, baseball diamond, soccer field, and tennis courts.
District Superintendent Tim Condron noted that a crane was used on May 26 to install a 50-by-10-foot aluminum press box at the top of the bleachers. He said the new press box will be single level, with a crows nest for coaches, whereas the previous box was multi-level.
"Over time it was difficult to maintain," Condron said, adding that rain water leakage had created holes in the old press box. "The idea is we won't have those issues in the future with all aluminum construction."
Work is ongoing next to Gaines Field on the removal of the old sports center, where the cleared space will become a memorial area, and on the expansion of the former woodshop into a new sports center. Condron said the new sports center will house locker rooms and a weight room, with space available for wrestling mats and dance practices.
"We like the flexibility of this space in the future," Condron said.
Related construction is also proceeding on new woodshop and industrial arts spaces in the 400 wing of the high school. Stoltzfuss said contractors were able to focus on these interior renovations in April when heavy rainfall temporarily shut down outside work.
"We were able to get ahead of schedule by two or three weeks," Stoltzfuss said. "That should be wrapping up in plenty of time for school."
Regarding the rainfall, both Condron and Stoltzfuss said they were pleased with how the new detention ponds performed during those storms. The creation of the ponds was part of efforts to address long standing drainage issues around the campus while the sports facility upgrades were underway.
Stoltzfuss said the basement area that holds the JROTC program was often flooded during heavy rainfall in the past, but that did not occur this spring because the ponds did their job.
"It held the water and moved it through. In about four or five hours, it was pretty much back to empty," Stoltzfuss said of the ponds. "It did what it was supposed to do."
The district is funding the $4.4 million athletic facilities upgrade project through a $2 million state grant and part of the revenue from issuing $13 million in debt certificates for various capital improvements. The district plans to pay off the certificates over 10 years with revenue from the county schools facility sales tax, not property taxes.
