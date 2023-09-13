MATTOON — The arrival of dozens of Mattoon High School student volunteers in matching Green & Gold Day T-shirts on Wednesday morning was a welcome sight to the small staff at the Douglas-Hart Nature Center.

"We heavily rely on volunteers and days like this to get a lot of our projects done," said Land Stewardship Director Hannah Schwanke. "It's always awesome to have all of these students out here."

The students at Douglas-Hart spent the morning spreading mulch on the Birch Trail and removing invasive Canadian goldenrod plants from the South Prairie as part of their school's annual community service day.

Freshmen Kamara Claxon and Rebekah Cline and sophomore Isabel Angel said while pulling tall stalks with yellow flowers from the ground that they have spent time at the nature center with their families and were glad to help it look nice for others to enjoy. Schwanke appreciated their efforts with the goldenrod.

"(Goldenrod) just takes over and crowds out all of our great native plants that we want to see here," Schwanke said.

The high school bused students throughout the Mattoon area to work on Green & Gold Day service projects, such as tending to Fit-2-Serve's community garden plots along Broadway Avenue East and 14th Street.

Students from Mattoon Middle School also got involved in this day of service by picking up litter in the vicinity of their campus and by walking south on Ninth Street to spend time with the children at Williams Elementary School.

Peterson Park was among the work sites for high school students, as well. There, they were equipped with buckets of soapy water and with trash picker sticks for the day.

Sophomore Greg Tucker said he spent the 2022 Green & Gold Day at the high school writing "get well" cards for students, so he glad to have the opportunity to do something different by being outdoors this year. He was among those scrubbing down picnic tables at the Rotary Band Shell.

"I like doing this stuff," said sophomore Julian Gomez while cleaning a nearby table. "It feels good knowing I can help the community."

When the students split up to work at Peterson, freshman Owen Butler and senior Raygen Drennan both said they headed straight for the park's World War I and World War II memorial because, "It's the tank!"

Junior Michael Hrezo was among those helping clean this World War II M3A Light Duty Tank. Hrezo, a trumpeter in the school's marching band, said one of his favorite Green & Gold Day memories is performing alongside his fellow student musicians last year at senior living facilities.

"That was really fun. The seniors there really liked it," Hrezo said.

Mattoon Festival Coordinator Mindy White said the students used equipment provided by Parks Department Superintendent Kurt Stretch to clean every memorial and picnic table at the park, the playground, the pavilion and the Grimes Field bleachers, plus the interior and exterior of the Peterson House.

White noted that the pavilion was particularly in need of a cleaning after the adjacent new pickle ball court was poured last week. She also said many of the park's newly cleaned picnic tables will be used at the Special Olympics Family Festival on Saturday at Lake Land College's campus.

"A couple of hours in the park today made a huge impact for the community," White said, adding that students approach her afterward about other volunteer opportunities. "I think it generated a spark in some of them that they really want to give back."

