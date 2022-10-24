Mattoon High School to hold College & Career Night

MATTOON — Students at Mattoon High School are encouraged to attend College & Career Night on Thursday, Oct. 27.

Participating students and their families will be able to meet with representatives from more than two dozen employers and continuing education organizations to learn about opportunities at the high school and beyond. Those representatives will include staff from the Mattoon School District's new LIFT regional high school vocational training center, which opened this fall downtown.

This college job fair-style event will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. at the high school. Participants are invited to stay after the event for a performance of the school's fall play, "Arsenic and Old Lace," at 7 p.m. in the main gymnasium. More information about the event is available on the high school's college and career page at mattoon.k12.il.us/o/mhs.