Mattoon High School to hold graduation parade Thursday

MATTOON — The Class of 2021 will take part in Mattoon High School's second graduation parade Thursday night and an outdoor commencement ceremony Friday night on campus.

Last year, the high school held its first graduation parade when a traditional commencement ceremony was not possible due to public health precautions at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The parade was well received by graduates and their families, so the school has opted to make it an annual event even as restrictions on large gatherings have eased.

Thursday's parade is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at the Cross County Mall. The procession will travel west on Broadway Avenue past Peterson Park to the downtown business district, where the parade will conclude at 16th Street.

"We are planning on the parade rain or shine, hoping for the latter," said Richard Stuart, principal of the high school.

Community members are invited to watch the procession from along the parade route and listen to the announcements of the graduates' names on radio station 101.3 WMCI.