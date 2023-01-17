Mattoon High School to host FAFSA completion night for seniors

MATTOON — Mattoon High School is partnering with Illinois Student Assistance Commission to provide seniors and their guardians with guidance in filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

FAFSA Night will take place from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, in the MHS cafe. Complete the form at calendly.com/dedalby/fafsa-completion-night-january to RSVP for the event.

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid is a form completed by current and prospective college students to determine their eligibility for student financial aid. Completion of the FAFSA is a graduation requirement. Students who aren't planning to attend college after high school can complete a non-participation form to satisfy the graduation requirement.

For more information, contact Kallie Pullen, director of communications at Mattoon High School at 217-932-3279 or at kalliepullen@mcusd2.com.