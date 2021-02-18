Mattoon High School welcomes back students for full-day, in-person classes

MATTOON — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in mid-March, students across all grades levels at Mattoon High School began a full day of in-person classes together Thursday morning.
Seniors Canyn Borntrager, Alexis Donner and Maggie Uphoff, along with school staff members, welcomed back the reunited student body by handing out free breakfast bars, candy and packages of ramen noodles.
Mattoon High School administrative assistant Tammy Munyon said they knew some students, particularly more than a dozen freshmen who had been engaged in remote learning only until now, would be apprehensive about the beginning of full-day, in-person classes, so the three seniors and the staff wanted to do something special for them.
"Nothing says comfort like 'welcome home,'" Munyon said. She added, "This is what we wanted them to see when they walked through the doors. We love them and we are here for them."
Previously, half of Mattoon High School students had been attending in person Monday and Tuesday and the other half had been attending on Thursday and Friday as a COVID-19 precaution. Now, all of the students are on campus at the same time. The district is continuing to offer a remote learning only option for families who choose this.
Uphoff said her coach, Malia Smith, with the Mattoon High School Wavettes Dance Team, suggested that they hold some kind of welcome-back event for students, so she and Borntrager brainstormed ideas with the school office staff. Those talks led to Thursday's event.
"It felt like we were able to brighten everyone's day a little bit," Uphoff said.
