Mattoon High School welcomes back students for full-day, in-person classes

MATTOON — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in mid-March, students across all grades levels at Mattoon High School began a full day of in-person classes together Thursday morning.

Seniors Canyn Borntrager, Alexis Donner and Maggie Uphoff, along with school staff members, welcomed back the reunited student body by handing out free breakfast bars, candy and packages of ramen noodles.

Mattoon High School administrative assistant Tammy Munyon said they knew some students, particularly more than a dozen freshmen who had been engaged in remote learning only until now, would be apprehensive about the beginning of full-day, in-person classes, so the three seniors and the staff wanted to do something special for them.

"Nothing says comfort like 'welcome home,'" Munyon said. She added, "This is what we wanted them to see when they walked through the doors. We love them and we are here for them."

