Mattoon library after school program gets $5,280 state grant

MATTOON — The Mattoon Public Library has been awarded a $5,280 state grant for continuing its after school program for middle school-aged students.

The Mattoon library's new funding is among the 2023 Project Next Generation grants recently awarded by Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White to 30 public libraries statewide to support their mentoring programs.

Project Next Generation grants provide for mentors to work with middle and high school students to develop skills using various technologies. A grant program press release reported that the participating at-risk students learn to achieve success through project-based learning, and gain life skills, such as effective communication, goal setting and conflict resolution.

After school program

Retired Mattoon Middle School teacher Cheryl Body works with students Addie Ledoux, at left, and Meagan Moore on a science, technology, engineering, art and math project in fall 2021 as part of an after school program for middle school children through a grant from the Illinois State Library.

Beth Pugh, deputy director of the Mattoon library, said via email that their grant-funded program is called Learn Today, Lead Tomorrow.

"We host an after-school series for three weeks every month during the school year," Pugh said. "Our target audience is middle school aged children, and we have a variety of sessions, including STEAM activities, photography, Cricut class, and coding."

Pugh said the Mattoon library plans to follow the same format for this upcoming year. She said registration is required, so they encourage prospective participants to follow the library's Facebook page or website for more information.

Projects were awarded grants from the Illinois State Library using federal Library Services and Technology Act funds provided by the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Grants are awarded to public libraries serving culturally diverse, low-income and underserved populations.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

