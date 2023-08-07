MATTOON — A family gathered around a campfire. Canines and their owners relaxing at the dog park. Archery teammates huddled for a motivational chant.

Local youths have created those and other images as part of the annual art contest for the Mattoon Public Library Summer Reading program, which had an "All Together Now" theme this year. The artwork has been placed on display through August next to the service desk on the library's main floor.

The family roasting hot dogs over a backyard fire belongs to artist Erin Boeser, 14, who used colored pencils and alcohol markers for her drawing. Erin said this has become a beloved summer and fall activity for her family, noting that she and her siblings stay up late talking around the fire.

"A fire in my backyard surrounded by the people I love is my definition of ‘All Together Now,'" Erin said. Her siblings Olivia, 13, and Jillian, 18, Boeser also entered artwork in the Summer Reading program.

For her marker interpretation of this togetherness theme, 14-years-old Alaska Doucette said she took inspiration from her Mattoon High School JROTC archery teammates.

Alaska said the regular practices that the team has been holding this summer have become one of her favorite times of the week, adding that she looks forward to competing alongside these archers during the upcoming academic year.

"My JROTC archery team is doing the Spartans' chant," Alaska said of the huddled group in her picture. "I chose this picture because my JROTC team is helpful, and together we can achieve our goals."

A love of dogs has brought people together in Olivia Boeser's pencil, ink, and alcohol marker picture of a dog park with a grassy field and a leafy tree in an urban area.

Olivia said she used to have canine companion and would like to have one again. The young artist pointed out that she placed dogs from two of her favorite breeds, Chihuahuas and Golden Retrievers, in her picture.

Aiden Kai, 11, took a black and white approach to his graphite pencil drawing, which depicts two figures in the foreground silhouetted by a silvery moon in the nighttime sky.

"The picture shows two people sitting on a bridge looking at the moon over a lake," Aiden said. "It looks like a place where my family goes camping."

Family, along with The Beatles' "All Together Now," was also an inspiration for Jillian Boeser's psychedelic alcohol and pen drawing. Jillian said she aimed to depict her and her siblings hugging in the shape of a floating Valentine's heart but produced the outline of a physical heart, which was still appropriate.

"My sisters are my best friends and my whole world. They’re there for me through thick and thin. We always have each other’s backs no matter the circumstances," Jillian said. "We’re still growing and learning together, and I wouldn’t trade them for a billion dollars, although it’s tempting."

Siblings Jade, 12, and Leandra, 13, Johnson also created artwork depicting friendly sea life and a rain of colorful doughnuts, respectively, for the Summer Reading program.

Photos: 169th annual Coles County Fair