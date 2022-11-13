Mattoon library fundraiser offers food, silent auction, tours

MATTOON — Hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction, and facility tours will be offered during the Mattoon Public Library’s annual fundraiser Wednesday evening.

The event is set for 5-7 p.m. on the library’s first floor. Tickets are available for $30 each at the front counter, via a library board member or at the door. Ticket purchases, plus donations, also can be made through PayPal by going to mattoonlibrary.org or by mailing a check to PO Box 809, Mattoon, IL 61938.

Wednesday's silent auction will feature gift certificates; Cardinals and Cubs tickets; a charcuterie board; items from local retailers including clothing, jewelry and furnishings; and more.

Library Director Carl Walworth said in a press release that the fundraiser brings together community members in a casual atmosphere for great conversation and hors d’oeuvres, along with beer, wine and soft drinks.

Walworth said the event is also an opportunity to tour the library, including the Local History Center on the lower level and the children's and young adult areas on the second floor. Within the library's staff, he said they promote the concept that every day is a fundraiser.

“We strive to take the approach that making patrons feel welcome, that offering a wide selection of physical and digital literature, that incorporating children’s, young adult and adult programming into our calendar, that using our meeting spaces as a community center and maintaining our building and its character represent the kind of service the community needs and deserves," Walworth said.

The library director said, "By regularly providing that kind of service, this generous community will respond with an annual appeal and help provide resources that allow us to do activities that otherwise would be out of reach financially.”

This year, the library began offering adult "do-it-yourself" classes for activities like arranging flowers, making salsa and using a Cricut smart cutting machine. The history center added a Civil War room. A family strategies class, in its second year now, is part of the library’s ongoing family literacy initiative that includes adult and young adult tutoring.

Other programs include a bi-monthly youth chess club; after-school STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, mathematics) sessions for middle school students; twice-a-week story time; and a World War II book discussion group.

“We are well positioned to continue the positive momentum developed over several years through the efforts of our staff as they deliver impactful programs,” Walworth said. “We have an excellent board and a great community that embraces our efforts to make the library a valued asset.”