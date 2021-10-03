 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mattoon library gets $8K state grant for teen mentoring

  • 0

MATTOON — The Mattoon Public Library is slated to receive an $8,928 state grant for a teen mentoring program.

Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White awarded the grant through the 2022 Project Next Generation program, a mentoring program administered through Illinois public libraries. Project mentors work with middle and high school students as the participants develop skills to use various technologies, achieve success through project-based learning and gain life skills, such as effective communication, goal setting and conflict resolution.

“I am committed to improving the lives of at-risk youth in Illinois,” White said in a press release. “I established this innovative program when I first became Secretary of State to give students an opportunity to receive hands-on experience with the latest technological tools at their local library.”

Watch now: Sooeyfest food, fellowship return in Neoga

Projects were awarded grants from the Illinois State Library using federal Library Services and Technology Act funds provided by the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Grants are awarded to public libraries serving culturally diverse, low-income and underserved populations.

The more than 30 bike riders in the Cycle into History tour department Saturday morning from the Mattoon Public Library.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Greg Voudrie talks about the YMCA Last Chance Tri

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News