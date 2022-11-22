 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Mattoon library receives state adult literacy grant

  • 0

MATTOON — The Mattoon Public Library is among the recipients of Secretary of State Jesse White's adult literacy grants.

White awarded $5.6 million in grants statewide to programs to help adults improve reading, writing and math skills.

The Mattoon library received $35,543 for its community learning initiative.

Jesse White

White

“An estimated two million Illinois residents need adult literacy and/or English-language instruction,” White said. “I am pleased to provide funding for 108 local literacy projects that will allow adult students to help them achieve their utmost potential in the upcoming year.”

While parents and educators have been focusing on home-schooling and getting kids back in the classroom, another crisis has been brewing. American kids have a serious problem with reading. 25 million children are affected by the literacy crisis in the U.S. In 2019, 2/3 of 4th graders were not proficient readers and as they moved through school, the gap widened. Source by: Stringr

Adult literacy projects help Illinois adults who read below the ninth-grade level or speak English at a beginning level to improve their reading, writing, math or use of English as a new language.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Massive learning setbacks show COVID's sweeping toll on kids

Massive learning setbacks show COVID's sweeping toll on kids

The COVID-19 pandemic that shuttered classrooms set back learning in some U.S. school systems by more than a year, with children in high-poverty areas affected the most, according to a district-by-district analysis of test scores shared exclusively with The Associated Press. In the most comprehensive look yet at how much American schoolchildren have been put behind, the analysis found the average student lost half a school year of learning in math, and more than a quarter of a school year in reading. Online learning played a role, but students lost significant ground even where they returned quickly to schoolhouses.

Watch Now: Related Video

Christmas lights on the Champs-Élysées kick off holiday season in Paris

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News