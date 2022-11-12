Mattoon library to hold Family Reading Night on Monday

MATTOON — Face painting, guest readers and children's projects are among the activities planned for the annual Family Reading Night on Monday at the Mattoon Public Library.

Family Reading Night from 6 to 8 p.m. will be free and open to the public. This event is the Mattoon library’s contribution to a statewide initiative that promotes reading and family activities.

The activities will include a program during which families can share information with each other about their favorite books and authors. Light refreshments will be available. The library's family literacy team, led by Cheryl Body, is organizing the event.

“We look forward to seeing families and children of all ages come and enjoy the library and the variety of activities planned for the evening,” Body said in a press release. Families may come and go, as they are not required they stay for the entire time.

The library will stay open late for two additional hours on Monday for this event. More information is available by contacting Body or library Director Carl Walworth at 217-234-1720. The library is at 1600 Charleston Ave. downtown.