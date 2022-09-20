Mattoon Library to host Manhattan Short film festival

MATTOON — The Mattoon Public Library is again hosting the international Manhattan Short film festival with five different showings on three dates.

The festival, in its 25th year, features 10 short films selected from 870 submissions from 70 countries. The Mattoon library is one of about 400 venues across six continents showing the films this year.

The showings are at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, in the Community Room in the library’s lower basement. The screenings are free and last about 2.5 hours. Audience members are invited to vote on the best film and best actor awards. By virtue of their selection by Manhattan Short, each short film is automatically Oscar-qualified.

The ten Manhattan Short finalists hail from eight countries with films from Scotland, Czech and Slovakia, Spain, Australia, Finland and Lebanon, alongside two films each from France and USA.

According to a press release, if the 10 short films presented by Manhattan Short have one common theme, it's how people deal with adversity in its various forms. Short films like "The Blanket," "Freedom Swimmer" and "Freefall" explore how individuals react when caught up in large-scale, traumatic events.

Adversity on a more personal level is the focus of short films like "Warsha," "Fetish," "The Big Green" and "Love, Dad." Sometimes, the response is laughable, as in Save the Bees and The Treatment, especially when even the universe seems to be against you, as in "Don vs Lightning". How these stories are told is varied as the directors that tell them.