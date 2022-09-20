 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Mattoon Library to host Manhattan Short film festival

  • 0

MATTOON — The Mattoon Public Library is again hosting the international Manhattan Short film festival with five different showings on three dates.

The festival, in its 25th year, features 10 short films selected from 870 submissions from 70 countries. The Mattoon library is one of about 400 venues across six continents showing the films this year.

The showings are at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, in the Community Room in the library’s lower basement. The screenings are free and last about 2.5 hours. Audience members are invited to vote on the best film and best actor awards. By virtue of their selection by Manhattan Short, each short film is automatically Oscar-qualified.

Five Mile House hosts EIU volunteer day, plans upcoming events

The ten Manhattan Short finalists hail from eight countries with films from Scotland, Czech and Slovakia, Spain, Australia, Finland and Lebanon, alongside two films each from France and USA.

According to a press release, if the 10 short films presented by Manhattan Short have one common theme, it's how people deal with adversity in its various forms. Short films like "The Blanket," "Freedom Swimmer" and "Freefall" explore how individuals react when caught up in large-scale, traumatic events.

Adversity on a more personal level is the focus of short films like "Warsha," "Fetish," "The Big Green" and "Love, Dad." Sometimes, the response is laughable, as in Save the Bees and The Treatment, especially when even the universe seems to be against you, as in "Don vs Lightning". How these stories are told is varied as the directors that tell them.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

September is Attendance Awareness Month.

September is Attendance Awareness Month.

"We all prosper when youth have an opportunity to gain skills and abilities that prepare them for success in school and they can only do that if they attend school regularly."

Watch Now: Related Video

Families, victims speak at Ky. shooter hearing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News