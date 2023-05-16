MATTOON — The Mattoon Public Library is showing the movie "Something The Lord Made" at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 18.

The movie is free, the library will provide light refreshments and the library will host a facilitated discussion after the movie. The film is a biographical drama that focuses on the work of two people, their complex relationship and their life's work.

It is a film about American history and society, racial stereotyping and pivotal moments in modern medicine and more. "Come enjoy this story and help unpack this film with a lively discussion among friends at the library," library director Carl Walworth said. "This is an entertaining movie with multiple turning points that continues to be relevant."

The movie is the second coffee house discussion hosted by the library in 2023.

