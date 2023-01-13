Mattoon LIFT debuts Little Leaders day care

MATTOON — Babies and toddlers have become a regular sight this semester at the Mattoon school district's LIFT regional high school vocational training center.

LIFT has opened its new Little Leaders day care after receiving the needed license from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. The day care is now providing real-world training opportunities for certified high school students in the childcare program there.

"We are open for business. We are really excited. It's been a long time coming, and it really is a joy to serve the families," LIFT Director McLain Schaefer said during a presentation to the Mattoon school board Tuesday night.

Schaefer said Little Leaders, on the ground floor of the LIFT building at 121 S. 17th St. downtown, has the capacity to serve 21 babies and toddlers. He said the current headcount is 19 and an application for a 20th child has been filed.

LIFT also has started the spring semester with its high school student enrollment growing by 18 additional students to 110. Schaefer added that the roster of schools served there has grown to 12 with the addition of Effingham and Shelbyville.

"We are excited to welcome student representatives from those two communities for the first time," Schaefer said, noting later that LIFT is still just in its second semester of existence. LIFT opened last fall in a former Consolidated Communications office building.

The center offers a variety of vocational training programs at no charge to Mattoon students and through tuition for students from out of the district.

Schaefer said LIFT will host 165 prospective students from 10 schools on Jan. 20 during its inaugural Exploration Day. He said they will get to try hands-on activities in their interest areas, such as creating music videos, programming computers, building electric motors and making appetizers.

"That suggestion actually came from our student leadership group, who usually runs our tours," Schaefer said, noting the group wanted to find a way to get visiting students more engaged with LIFT.

On Wednesday, student leadership group member Audrey Summers of Shelbyville was among those taking members of the Mattoon Rotary Club on a tour.

Summers, who is interested in working in human resources and social media management, said she has enrolled in the Leadership Institute program at LIFT and also wanted to get involved in other ways there.

"I think you get out of LIFT what you put into it," Summers said.

The Rotarians met in the culinary program dining room on the sixth floor and were served desserts prepared by students. Facilitator Matthew Jacobs said the program's ultimate goal is to use this space to open a student-operated eatery that would be Coles County's only rooftop restaurant.

Schaefer said Tuesday night that LIFT students have received 167 certifications or credentials so far. He also noted that the IT students are halfway through completing their CISCO Certified Network Associate certification.

"They have got a really tough semester ahead, but once they complete that certification it's a very valuable certificate to the tune of an average salary starting at $90,00 a year for a high school graduate," Schaefer said. "It's a really incredible opportunity for those IT students."

Collection: LIFT vocational training center opens for classes Robot in class First group of students Training equipment Robotics student LIFT atrium