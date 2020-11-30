 Skip to main content
Mattoon Middle School classes to meet remotely Tuesday due to water main break
MATTOON — Due to a water main break at Mattoon Middle School, students and staff will not report to in-person classes on Tuesday and will instead work remotely.

The Mattoon school district also reported Monday evening that middle school students will not report for after school supervision at adjacent Broadway Christian Church on Tuesday, and that all activities scheduled at the school building have been postponed.

Drive through food drop-offs planned at Mattoon pantries

All other Mattoon school buildings are scheduled to operate as normal on Tuesday.

The district reported that it is working with the city to resolve the water main issue and will share more information as it becomes available.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

