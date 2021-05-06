Mattoon Middle School plans memorial service for deaf, hard of hearing translator

MATTOON — A memorial service for deaf and hard of hearing translator Hannah Mansell is scheduled to be held Friday evening at Mattoon Middle School.
STEAM teacher Chris Young said the "Hannah's Corner" memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. in the front of the school, where Hild's Landscape has created a beautiful landscaped area in Mansell's memory. He said this memorial has been made in collaboration with her family, the school, and the professionals at the cardiovascular intensive care unit at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
"Upon hearing from friends, family, and students of Hannah; we will proceed to the open area behind MMS to hear the choir sing a song that was special to the family, followed by the release of lanterns in the sky," Young said of the conclusion of the memorial service.
The school reported that Mansell, a Mattoon resident who grew up in Jacksonville, died at age 26 on Jan. 17, 2021 due to COVID-19. She worked for Eastern Illinois Area Special Education (EIASE) as a deaf and hard of hearing translator.
EIASE's Deaf and Hard of Hearing Program has staff housed at campuses throughout the Mattoon school district, and Mansell was assigned to the middle school.