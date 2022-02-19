 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mattoon Middle School spelling bee winners advance

MMS Spelling Bee

Pictured, Mattoon Middle School Spelling Bee winners from left to right, James Connett, first place; Jocelyn Janes, second place; Harlo Watkins, third place; and Hunter Connour, fourth place, runner-up.

 Submitted photo

MATTOON — Mattoon Middle School Spelling Bee winners have been named: James Connett, first place; Jocelyn Janes, second place; Harlo Watkins, third place; and Hunter Connour, fourth place, runner-up. The top three went on to participate in the Coles County Spelling Bee at Oakland Elementary School.

"We are so proud of all of our spelling bee participants and their hard work," said Kristin Kleiss, assistant principal, Mattoon Middle School. “We look forward to them representing MMS at the Coles County Spelling Bee.”

