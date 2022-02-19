Mattoon Middle School spelling bee winners advance

MATTOON — Mattoon Middle School Spelling Bee winners have been named: James Connett, first place; Jocelyn Janes, second place; Harlo Watkins, third place; and Hunter Connour, fourth place, runner-up. The top three went on to participate in the Coles County Spelling Bee at Oakland Elementary School.
"We are so proud of all of our spelling bee participants and their hard work," said Kristin Kleiss, assistant principal, Mattoon Middle School. “We look forward to them representing MMS at the Coles County Spelling Bee.”
Tags
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.
Clint Walker
Community Content Coordinator
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today