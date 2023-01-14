Mattoon Middle School spelling bee winners

MATTOON — Four Mattoon Middle School students are moving on to the Coles County spelling bee.
Jayden Tribby, a sixth grader, won the school spelling bee. Rounding out the top four were eighth graders Alaska Doucette and Evan Lane and Savana Rardin, a sixth grader.
The Coles County Spelling Bee will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at in the Charleston Middle School Media Center.
Clint Walker
Community Content Coordinator
