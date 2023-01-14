 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mattoon Middle School spelling bee winners

MMS Spelling Bee

Pictured, from left to right, winners of Mattoon Middle School Spelling Bee: First place, Jayden Tribby; Second place, Alaska Doucette; Third place, Evan Lane; Fourth place, Savana Rardin.

MATTOON — Four Mattoon Middle School students are moving on to the Coles County spelling bee.

Jayden Tribby, a sixth grader, won the school spelling bee. Rounding out the top four were eighth graders Alaska Doucette and Evan Lane and Savana Rardin, a sixth grader.

The Coles County Spelling Bee will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at in the Charleston Middle School Media Center. 

