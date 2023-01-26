Mattoon Middle School student group to lead Community Days tours

Tours will be offered during the school day on Wednesday, Feb. 1; March 1; and May 3. Each tour will last approximately 30 minutes.
Those who would like to participate in the tours are asked to call Mattoon Middle School at 217-238-5800 and leave their name and contact information with one of the secretaries there. Students will then call them back to schedule their tour times and dates.
Out in front
Retiring Mattoon High School Vocal Music Director Angi Dallas greets the audience during her final MHS spring choral concert on Tuesday, May 10 in the school cafeteria.
Retiring Mattoon High School Vocal Music Director Angi Dallas raises her arms in celebration after leading her concert choir in a performance of "My Shot" from the musical, "Hamilton," during her final MHS spring choral concert on Tuesday, May 10 in the school cafeteria.
Retiring Mattoon High School Vocal Music Director Angi Dallas, at right with a microphone, duets with student teacher Aimee Wetenkamp on "Flight" during Dallas' final MHS spring choral concert on Tuesday, May 10 in the school cafeteria.
Mattoon High School choir members Trinity Crowe and Josh Carter dance a tango as part of a performance of "Sway" during retiring Vocal Music Director Angi Dallas' final MHS spring choral concert on Tuesday, May 10 in the school cafeteria.
Retiring Mattoon High School and Mattoon Middle School Vocal Music Director Angi Dallas led her final MHS spring choral concert on Tuesday, May 10.
Out in front
'My Shot'
'Flight' duet
Tango
Retiring Mattoon High School vocal music director Angi Dallas, at center with the microphone, performs her final spring concert with current choir students on Tuesday, May 10 in the school cafeteria.
Current Mattoon High School choir students and alumni enveloperetiring Vocal Music Director Angi Dallas in a group hug after her final spring concert Tuesday, May 10 in the school cafeteria.