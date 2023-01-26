Mattoon Middle School student group to lead Community Days tours

MATTOON — The Student Lighthouse Committee at Mattoon Middle Schoo l has invited community members to take guided tours of the school to get updates on programs there .

Tours will be offered during the school day on Wednesday, Feb. 1; March 1; and May 3. Each tour will last approximately 30 minutes.

Those who would like to participate in the tours are asked to call Mattoon Middle School at 217-238-5800 and leave their name and contact information with one of the secretaries there. Students will then call them back to schedule their tour times and dates.