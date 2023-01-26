 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Mattoon Middle School student group to lead Community Days tours

  • 0

MATTOON — The Student Lighthouse Committee at Mattoon Middle School has invited community members to take guided tours of the school to get updates on programs there.

Tours will be offered during the school day on Wednesday, Feb. 1; March 1; and May 3. Each tour will last approximately 30 minutes.

Those who would like to participate in the tours are asked to call Mattoon Middle School at 217-238-5800 and leave their name and contact information with one of the secretaries there. Students will then call them back to schedule their tour times and dates.

Angi Dallas' final spring concert

Retiring Mattoon High School and Mattoon Middle School Vocal Music Director Angi Dallas led her final MHS spring choral concert on Tuesday, May 10.  

1 of 6
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Like nothing we’ve seen before’: UK’s new poor forced to turn to food banks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News