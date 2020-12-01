Mattoon Middle School to resume in-person classes Thursday following water line repair

MATTOON — The broken water main in front of Mattoon Middle School has been repaired and water service there is set to be ready for use when in-person classes resume on Thursday, as scheduled.
The middle school, 1200 S. Ninth St., switched from in-person instruction to remote learning on Tuesday after building maintenance staff discovered the water main break Monday evening.
City Director of Public Works Dean Barber said utility crews began working on this main on the east side of Ninth Street that night and completed the repairs by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Barber said the middle school was placed under a boil order due to the break and this order will remain in place going into the day Wednesday. However, he anticipates that the test results for the school's water that morning will be clear and ready for drinking again.
Superintendent Tim Condron said Wednesdays are remote learning days for all Mattoon students under the reduced schedule for in-person classes that the school district has adopted as a COVID-19 precaution.
Support Local Journalism
Consequently, Condron said the middle school will not need to change its class schedule to accommodate the boil order. He said teachers will be able to work out of the building if needed on Wednesday to lead their remote learning classes.
"We'll still be able to open the school as normal on Thursday," Condron said. "We appreciate the city crews working on that. It will allow students to go back to in-person leaning at the middle school as soon as possible."
The main break also disrupted water service to adjacent Broadway Christian Church, which hosts an after-school program for the middle school, and to some nearby residences. Barber said all of the affected neighbors were notified of the boil order and will be notified when the order is lifted.
Barber said the frequency of water main breaks tends to increase at this time of year as the temperature of the water drops and the pressure within the lines increases.
"Wintertime is always notorious for water main breaks," Barber said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!