Mattoon Middle School to resume in-person classes Thursday following water line repair

Consequently, Condron said the middle school will not need to change its class schedule to accommodate the boil order. He said teachers will be able to work out of the building if needed on Wednesday to lead their remote learning classes.

"We'll still be able to open the school as normal on Thursday," Condron said. "We appreciate the city crews working on that. It will allow students to go back to in-person leaning at the middle school as soon as possible."

The main break also disrupted water service to adjacent Broadway Christian Church, which hosts an after-school program for the middle school, and to some nearby residences. Barber said all of the affected neighbors were notified of the boil order and will be notified when the order is lifted.

Barber said the frequency of water main breaks tends to increase at this time of year as the temperature of the water drops and the pressure within the lines increases.

"Wintertime is always notorious for water main breaks," Barber said.

