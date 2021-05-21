Mattoon performing arts ensemble to hold 1st concert

After Keniley started spreading the word about the new ensemble in February, the group began practicing in mid-March. He said the ensemble welcomes musicians of all ages and skill levels from throughout the area. Parents, including himself, have been playing alongside their children in the ensemble in some cases.

"It has really become a family friendly environment. I dig that," Keniley said. He added that the group also has drawn school band directors, such as Justin Hunt from Mattoon and Emily Henderson from Arcola, who are enjoying the opportunity to play just for fun.

The ensemble includes electric guitars among its variety of woodwind, brass, percussion and stringed instruments. It been playing movie soundtrack tunes and top 40 pop-rock hits not commonly associated with community band programs. Their debut concert is scheduled to include music from the animated film "Frozen" and from Michael Jackson.