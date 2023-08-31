MATTOON — The Mattoon Police Department is reported to be investigating a recent fight between four students on a school bus.

The Mattoon School District has reported in a press release that the fight occurred while this bus was transporting students at approximately 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A bus paraprofessional quickly responded by moving to separate multiple students, the release said. The bus driver followed protocol by pulling over and immediately called for assistance.

Other school personnel and Mattoon police arrived on scene within minutes, the release said. A secondary bus was dispatched, and the officers assisted in the safe transfer of students to this vehicle to transport the remainder of them home.

All parents/guardians of students riding the bus were contacted by the transportation department, the release said. An ongoing criminal investigation is being conducted by the police department.

“We are saddened by this incident. This is not a reflection of the school culture we are proud of at MCUSD2,” said district Superintendent Tim Condron in the press release.

Condron also said, “I am extremely proud of the two staff members on the bus for their quick action to maintain student safety.” He also praised students who took steps to assist in protecting others.

The district reported that it appreciates the ongoing partnership with the Mattoon Police Department.

"We will continue to work with all students to help guide them in their decision making. School, parents and community can work together to make a positive impact on all our students," the district said.

