Mattoon Public Library holding book sale fundraiser Saturday
Mattoon Public Library circulation assistant Mary Ashley Dotson sorts through books Thursday afternoon in preparation for the book sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in the lower basement of the library, 1600 Charleston Ave.

MATTOON — A forecast of rain has changed the venue for the Mattoon Public Library's book sale Saturday, but readers will still be able to find best-sellers, well-known authors and more among the event's thousands of books.

"I will just say there are a lot of gems in here. If people are willing to look through it, they will find things they enjoy," said circulation assistant Mary Ashley Dotson while sorting sale books at the library, 1600 Charleston Ave.

The semi-annual book sale was set to be held across the street in the parking lot of the First Mid Insurance Group. Library Director Carl Walworth said this would have been just the second time the sale had been staged outside.

"We had a patron suggest doing a fall sale outside. It was well received, it increased visibility and in many ways was easier to manage," Walworth said.

But a forecast of rain has prompted the sale to be moved to the library's lower basement, where it will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Dotson said this location will be farther from parking spaces, so she suggests that readers bring bags or boxes for their purchases.

The sale has a monetary donations only format. Readers may take all the books they want and pay what they can. Proceeds will benefit the library, its programming, and physical and digital collections. Most of the books have been donated to the library by residents during the past six months.

"Some people read a book and immediately donate it to the library," Dotson said, noting that the sale will include 2021 titles.

Dotson said the sale also has more picture, beginning reader and other children's books than usual. She said the library recently went through its children's department collection and pulled out many rarely checked out titles for the sale.

"The book sale is a fun community event," Walworth said. "We appreciate our community support of the sale and our library functions throughout the year."

