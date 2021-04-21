Mattoon Public Library holding book sale fundraiser

MATTOON — A forecast of rain has changed the venue for the Mattoon Public Library's book sale Saturday, but readers will still be able to find best-sellers, well-known authors and more among the event's thousands of books.

"I will just say there are a lot of gems in here. If people are willing to look through it, they will find things they enjoy," said circulation assistant Mary Ashley Dotson while sorting sale books at the library, 1600 Charleston Ave.

The semi-annual book sale was set to be held across the street in the parking lot of the First Mid Insurance Group. Library Director Carl Walworth said this would have been just the second time the sale had been staged outside.

"We had a patron suggest doing a fall sale outside. It was well received, it increased visibility and in many ways was easier to manage," Walworth said.