Mattoon school board candidates talk COVID-19 recovery, student career development

MATTOON — Helping students recover after COVID-19 disruptions to in-person learning and seek career development opportunities are among the top goals of the four candidates for Mattoon school board.
Incumbents John Hedges and Erika Weaver and challengers Heidi Larson and Chris Morrison are running for election on April 6 in a race for three seats. Larson, Morrison and Weaver resides in Lafayette Township, where voters can cast ballots for two candidates. Hedges lives in Mattoon Township, where voters can cast ballots for one. Incumbent Colleen Garner is not running.
Professional and community service background
Hedges, appointed to the board in 2019 to fill a vacancy, is a patrol sergeant with the Mattoon Police Department. He has headed the Cops for Kids charitable program and is president of the police union. He also has served as a youth sports coach.
Larson, a psychologist and licensed counselor, is a professor at Eastern Illinois University and developed its Freshman Connection Mentoring Program. She founded and leads the MHS B.I.O.N.I.C. Mentoring program, served on the St. John’s Lutheran School Board, and serves on the Carle Patient Advisory Board.
Morrison owns Morrison Insurance Group, which specializes in crop insurance; is territory sales manager for Software Solutions Integrated; and works with County Line Seeds. Morrison, a combat veteran with the 101st Airborne Division, also is a volunteer firefighter and board treasurer for Lincoln Fire Protection District.
Weaver, elected to the board in 2017, works as Champaign County assistant state's attorney. She has served as a parent and a board representative to the Mattoon school district's Curriculum Coordinating Committee, and as an advocate and board member with Coles County Court Appointed Special Advocates.
Reason for seeking election to the school board
Hedges said he became a Mattoon substitute teacher after graduating from college and continued teaching after being hired by the police department because he believes it's important for youths to see officers in a more "approachable capacity."
"I no longer substitute teach in the district due to the opportunity to serve in a larger capacity on the school board," Hedges said. "I feel I am still able to support our students, families and staff by serving on the school board by helping make positive changes by supporting our community’s leaders of tomorrow."
Larson said her run has been motivated by seeing the impact of remote and hybrid learning has had on student families. She does not believe the district has taken every position into advisement, such as families that want in-person learning.
"As a district, we have neglected the intangible effects of the pandemic on our children. These include academic, social and emotional development, as well as a lack of structure and ability to obtain services," Larson said. "This is beyond measure, and the hybrid learning model has only further complicated it."
Regarding his run, Morrison said he has always taken every opportunity that has been presented to him to give back to his community.
Morrison said she is seeking re-election because she still believes in the possibilities of how the district can "remodel and reimagine education" for students and families.
"I have always advocated for innovative technology, expanded opportunities for dual credit and trade programs, and diversion programs," Weaver said. "I want to help all families have a great experience in the (district's) schools."
Top goals
"I would like to see the district continue programs such as Leader In Me. Growing up, I could have had a lot more confidence," Hedges said. "I feel opportunities which help our students find and pursue their goals are very beneficial."
Hedges said he also wants to continue expanding vocational programs, including emerging technology, and to grow the building trades programs. He also wants students to have access to "Foundations in Personal Finance" or a similar program to help teach them the value of budgeting, saving and investing.
Larson said she wants to enhance communication between the district and families and to bring different perspectives to the board. She also wants to find the "best path to overcome the effects of the pandemic," with a focus on all aspects of students' experiences.
Larson said her priorities also would include addressing the shortage of school counselors in the district, particularly in the elementary schools and the middle school, "where these services are needed the most." She also would focus on fiscal responsibility, while directing resources that put students’ needs first, and on increased accountability.
Morrison said he would place a priority on being accessible to the public, having open discussion at board meetings, and giving preference to local businesses for purchases. He also wants to focus on career development opportunities for students, return to a six-period schedule, and work toward a return to normalcy following COVID-19 restrictions.
"Mattoon should have returned to (full-day, in-person) education in August just as other schools in our area did," Morrison said, noting that the district is only just now returning to a five-day schedule. "A hole has been dug for us and we must come together and help get our children's education caught up and back to where we should be."
Weaver said COVID-19 has amplified or shifted some of the district's challenges. She said needed improvements include expanding professional development to incorporate more technology and providing additional supportive services for families. Her goals also include expanding dual credit, job shadowing and trade program opportunities.
"As a result of COVID-19, I believe that we have learned of more possibilities to achieve some of these goals," Weaver said. "I continue to advocate for students to have equitable access to broadband, expansive and innovative opportunities to develop skills and trade, and diversion programs for chronic truancy."