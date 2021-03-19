Mattoon school board candidates talk COVID-19 recovery, student career development

"As a district, we have neglected the intangible effects of the pandemic on our children. These include academic, social and emotional development, as well as a lack of structure and ability to obtain services," Larson said. "This is beyond measure, and the hybrid learning model has only further complicated it."

Regarding his run, Morrison said he has always taken every opportunity that has been presented to him to give back to his community.

Morrison said she is seeking re-election because she still believes in the possibilities of how the district can "remodel and reimagine education" for students and families.

"I have always advocated for innovative technology, expanded opportunities for dual credit and trade programs, and diversion programs," Weaver said. "I want to help all families have a great experience in the (district's) schools."

Top goals

"I would like to see the district continue programs such as Leader In Me. Growing up, I could have had a lot more confidence," Hedges said. "I feel opportunities which help our students find and pursue their goals are very beneficial."