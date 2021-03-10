Mattoon school board hears reports on summer learning, outdoor prom plans

MATTOON — The school district plans to offer new summer learning programs to help students prepare for the 2021-2022 academic year after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted normal class schedules.
The Mattoon school board heard this summer school report Tuesday night, plus a report about an outdoor prom, graduation parade and other activities planned by Mattoon High School this spring. The board also approved a 2021-2022 calendar and hired a contractor to rework Franklin Preschool's parking lot.
Regarding summer learning, Assistant Superintendent Christy Hild said the district already has extended learning opportunities through Stretch Time for grades kindergarten-8th and Power Hour for 9th-12. She said 1,1335 students have attended these tutoring programs since they began Feb. 22, with federal grant funding. She said all schools will start literacy, math and other progress assessments March 14.
Hild said the extended summer learning will start with the new Fifth Quarter program throughout June and then the Jump Start program in July at Riddle and Williams elementary schools and at Mattoon Middle School. She said at-risk factors will determine priority participation for students, but additional space will be open by May 1.
Students will be placed in small groups at their current grade level from 8 to 11:30 a.m. on Fifth Quarter and Jump Start days. Breakfast and lunch will be served, and transportation will be offered. Both programs will be funded by federal grant money.
At the high school, Hild said Power Hour tutoring will be added in late May and in June to the schedule of traditional summer school for credit recovery and advancement. She encouraged families with questions about the summer programs to contact their school buildings.
Regarding high school spring activities, the outdoor prom is scheduled for May 1 and has a May 8 rain date. Anna Morton, president of the senior class, said eight large, white tents will be used on campus to separate students into groups of no more than 50.
When students purchase tickets for the prom, Morton said they will decide in which tent they want to dance. Commemorative masks will be provided as the prom gift. She said the JROTC Military Ball will be held outdoors, too.
Morton said the school hopes to hold a traditional indoor or outdoor graduation ceremony on May 28 if possible under public health guidelines then. If not, she said the school will once again hold "personalized graduation moments" for individual students and their loved ones. Either way, she said the school will once again hold a graduation parade.
"That (parade) gives kids an opportunity for the whole community to see them and for them to see the whole community and see their support for them," Morton said.
Regarding the new 2021-2022 calendar, its first student attendance day will be Aug. 12 and its last attendance day will be May 23, 2022. Winter break will start Dec. 22, with students returning Jan. 4, 2022. Spring break will start April 11, 2022, with students returning April 19.
Traditional three day holiday weekends will be expanded to four days around Labor Day, Sept. 3-Sept. 6; Columbus Day, Oct. 8-Oct. 11; Veterans Day, Nov. 11-14; and Presidents Day, Feb. 18-21, 2022.
Regarding Franklin Preschool, the board hired Senco Construction of Robinson for $346,000 to rework the circle drive in front of the building and the parking lot to the south this summer. This project will be funded by revenue from the county school facility sales tax.