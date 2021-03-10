Mattoon school board hears reports on summer learning, outdoor prom plans

Students will be placed in small groups at their current grade level from 8 to 11:30 a.m. on Fifth Quarter and Jump Start days. Breakfast and lunch will be served, and transportation will be offered. Both programs will be funded by federal grant money.

At the high school, Hild said Power Hour tutoring will be added in late May and in June to the schedule of traditional summer school for credit recovery and advancement. She encouraged families with questions about the summer programs to contact their school buildings.

Regarding high school spring activities, the outdoor prom is scheduled for May 1 and has a May 8 rain date. Anna Morton, president of the senior class, said eight large, white tents will be used on campus to separate students into groups of no more than 50.

When students purchase tickets for the prom, Morton said they will decide in which tent they want to dance. Commemorative masks will be provided as the prom gift. She said the JROTC Military Ball will be held outdoors, too.