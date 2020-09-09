Mattoon school board hears update on remote learning

"The advancements we have made with technology have allowed for that positive feedback and for our teachers to do some innovative things," Hild said.

Respondents also requested better ways to track assignment completion and follow progress. Hild said this feedback has led to district tech coaches developing a tutorial for all staff on how to add "completion check marks" into each student's folder in the Schoology virtual learning environment. Parents also can sign up to receive Schoology email updates.

Hild said families also have requested additional remote learning support services, which has led the district to plan tech and other support sessions in a variety of formats. She said many respondents also requested that students be physically in schools. Hild said the district still hopes to reopen its campuses when the second quarter begins on Oct. 19.

Mattoon district resident Robin Alexander held protest signs outside of Riddle as school officials entered the building Tuesday night to encourage them to resume face-to-face classes. She said COVID-19 is not going away, and keeping students out of schools is hurting more than just their academics. She said schools are safe havens for many students who have troubled home lives or few supports at home.