Mattoon school board hears update on remote learning

MATTOON — Officials are working to improve the Mattoon School District's remote learning classes while still preparing to reopen campuses for classes on Oct. 19, if health conditions permit.
The Mattoon school board heard this report from Student Services Director Christy Hild during its meeting Tuesday evening at Riddle Elementary School. In addition, the board voted to take part in a new free lunch program for students through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and to adopt a $42 million budget for 2020-2021.
Hild reported that the district sent surveys to all student families early this semester to get their thoughts on the remote learning classes, which the district implemented as a precaution due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She said the district received 756 responses and is planning a second round of surveys.
"We felt it gave us a good snapshot of what we are doing well and what we could do better," Hild said.
The student services director said the respondents had positive things to say about the district's teachers, technology, communications and support, and student independence development. The students have been using Chromebook laptops that the district gave them, plus mobile hot spot devices that the district provided to families in need of better internet access.
"The advancements we have made with technology have allowed for that positive feedback and for our teachers to do some innovative things," Hild said.
Respondents also requested better ways to track assignment completion and follow progress. Hild said this feedback has led to district tech coaches developing a tutorial for all staff on how to add "completion check marks" into each student's folder in the Schoology virtual learning environment. Parents also can sign up to receive Schoology email updates.
Hild said families also have requested additional remote learning support services, which has led the district to plan tech and other support sessions in a variety of formats. She said many respondents also requested that students be physically in schools. Hild said the district still hopes to reopen its campuses when the second quarter begins on Oct. 19.
Mattoon district resident Robin Alexander held protest signs outside of Riddle as school officials entered the building Tuesday night to encourage them to resume face-to-face classes. She said COVID-19 is not going away, and keeping students out of schools is hurting more than just their academics. She said schools are safe havens for many students who have troubled home lives or few supports at home.
"I hope that the school board is thinking about the other ramifications of children not being in school," Alexander said. She added that many parents are struggling to work and to provide childcare while their students are at home during the day.
In other matters, the board voted to take part in a Community Eligibility Provision fee breakfast and lunch program for students that is under the guidelines of the USDA and administered by the Illinois State Board of Education.
Tom Sherman, assistants superintendent for business, said this program will expand upon the district's current free meal program by being open to all students regardless of their family income levels. He said the district will purchase meals from its food service provider, Aramark, for students and then be reimbursed by this program.
The board also approved a $42 million budget for the new fiscal year. Sherman said this budget is balanced other than an $800,000 mandated, one time adjustment in the way that the state teacher retirement system has pay checks scheduled. He said the district will pay for this adjustment with an established fund balance.
