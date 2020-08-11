Mattoon school board OKs plan for option for remote learning on emergency days

It would probably be best to ensure more in-person instruction and make up at least some of those days with actual attendance at the end of the school year, she explained.

Decisions on which days to use remote learning will "be communicated clearly," district Superintendent Tim Condron told the board.

Hild noted that all students in the district are already set to receive laptop computers and other materials to use with remote learning. Providing those materials was already part of the plan the district adopted to reopen schools for the year during the coronavirus pandemic.

When remote learning days are used, parents will be notified of how register their children and record their attendance for the remote learning, Hild also said.

The plan the board approved Tuesday puts it in place for the coming school year and for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years.

The reopening plan the district has in place includes the option for in-person attendance or remote learning when the school year begins. The first day of student attendance is scheduled for Monday of next week.

District officials have indicated that the plan remains in place, though some schools have opted for remote learning only with the continue present of the coronavirus.