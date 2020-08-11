Mattoon school board OKs plan for option for remote learning on emergency days

MATTOON — Students in the Mattoon school district can learn from home instead of skipping school altogether on days when snow or something else keeps schools from opening.
But that's only if the decision to call off school can be made the night before the emergency day or "snow" day, and might not be the case every time schools are closed.
Those were parts of the plan the Mattoon school board adopted Tuesday, giving the district the option of using remote learning on days when inclement weather or something else prevents in-person attendance.
In addition to keeping students engaged, the plan will mean the end of the school year won't be delayed by having to make up the missed days, Assistant Superintendent Christy Hild told the board.
Hild said the remote learning days will count as attendance days so "therefore we would expect all to participate."
To help with parents' planning, the district will have to rely on weather forecasts to make and announce a decision to call off school by 9 p.m. the previous day, she also said.
Also, if severe weather forces schools to close a few days in a row, the district will have the option to not have every one of those days as a remote learning day, Hild added.
It would probably be best to ensure more in-person instruction and make up at least some of those days with actual attendance at the end of the school year, she explained.
Decisions on which days to use remote learning will "be communicated clearly," district Superintendent Tim Condron told the board.
Hild noted that all students in the district are already set to receive laptop computers and other materials to use with remote learning. Providing those materials was already part of the plan the district adopted to reopen schools for the year during the coronavirus pandemic.
When remote learning days are used, parents will be notified of how register their children and record their attendance for the remote learning, Hild also said.
The plan the board approved Tuesday puts it in place for the coming school year and for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years.
The reopening plan the district has in place includes the option for in-person attendance or remote learning when the school year begins. The first day of student attendance is scheduled for Monday of next week.
District officials have indicated that the plan remains in place, though some schools have opted for remote learning only with the continue present of the coronavirus.
On Friday, the Charleston school board approved an administration recommendation to move the start of school from Monday to Aug. 24 and to have only remote learning, at least for the first quarter.
