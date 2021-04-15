Mattoon school board recognizes Garner, seats newly elected board members

MATTOON — Her 12 years on the Mattoon school board included many votes for academic programs and facility projects, but Colleen Garner said she is particularly proud of voting in 2016 to place a referendum on the ballot for a county schools facility tax.
The voter-approved 1% sales tax has since provided revenue for existing facility needs, construction bond payments, and the upcoming purchase of the former Consolidated Communications building downtown for use as a regional career training center for high school students. The board approved this purchase at its meeting Tuesday.
"It has been a blessing for the district to have that cash flow to put back into our buildings and new projects," Garner said of the sales tax revenue, which can only be used for facility needs.
Tuesday night, the board honored Garner as her final term concluded at the meeting's start. She did not seek re-election April 6. The board then seated new board member Heidi Larson and returning incumbents John Hedges and Erika Weaver at this post-election reorganizational meeting. Michelle Skinlo was reappointed as board president.
The board also voted to expand the district's summer school programming for grades kindergarten-12th to help students catch up academically following COVID-19 related disruptions to classes.
Superintendent Tim Condron said Garner supported academic programs that bolstered learning opportunities for all students and backed building projects that improved safety and program opportunities. Condron said understanding the importance of funding for future building improvements, she voted to place the sales tax referendum on the ballot.
"Colleen remained level-headed in discussions, listening to both sides, processing controversial situations to arrive at decisions that would attempt to benefit all," Condron said. "Her will to listen to others and carefully study each situation made her a key member of the board, and her characteristics will be missed."
Garner said she first ran for the board after her family moved to Mattoon from Bourbonnais and her sons, Mitchell and Joey, became students in the district. Garner said she is thankful for the opportunity to become engaged in the community through the board and get a perspective on the many on going student activities.
Now that Mitchell is a junior and Joey is a freshman at the University of Illinois, Garner said she decided to not seek re-election and to let parents with children in the district have the opportunity to serve. Garner said she was able to be on stage to hand high school diplomas to her sons and did so knowing that the district has equipped all its students for their futures.
"I feel proud that our district prepared them for that," Garner said.
The expanded summer school classes will be offered in June and July at Riddle and Williams elementary schools, Mattoon Middle School and Mattoon High School through federal COVID-19 relief funding. Breakfast and lunch will be provided, and transportation will be offered. These services will be offered at no charge for participants.
Participation will be voluntary. Condron said the district will first invite students who are struggling to meet math or reading requirements and those at risk of not obtaining course credits.
"We will then know how many spots will be available for anyone else who might be interested," Condron said, adding that registration for the general student body will hopefully open May 1.