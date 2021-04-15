Mattoon school board recognizes Garner, seats newly elected board members

Superintendent Tim Condron said Garner supported academic programs that bolstered learning opportunities for all students and backed building projects that improved safety and program opportunities. Condron said understanding the importance of funding for future building improvements, she voted to place the sales tax referendum on the ballot.

"Colleen remained level-headed in discussions, listening to both sides, processing controversial situations to arrive at decisions that would attempt to benefit all," Condron said. "Her will to listen to others and carefully study each situation made her a key member of the board, and her characteristics will be missed."

Garner said she first ran for the board after her family moved to Mattoon from Bourbonnais and her sons, Mitchell and Joey, became students in the district. Garner said she is thankful for the opportunity to become engaged in the community through the board and get a perspective on the many on going student activities.